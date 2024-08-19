CVS Health’s (CVS) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $62.00 target price on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Baird R W raised shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.24.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS Health

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $58.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,703,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,370,854. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.04 and a 200-day moving average of $65.55. The company has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,696,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,293,299,000 after buying an additional 533,659 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in CVS Health by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,776,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,491,643,000 after buying an additional 3,232,172 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in CVS Health by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,917,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,024,334,000 after buying an additional 4,226,225 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,040,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,143,822 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,048,351,000 after buying an additional 184,297 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CVS Health

(Get Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.