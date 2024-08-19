DA Davidson Raises Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $85.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.57.

Get Walmart alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $73.45 on Friday. Walmart has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $74.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $590.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,239,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,000,613 shares of company stock valued at $725,932,010. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. AHL Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 192.1% in the first quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,785 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Walmart by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 917,625 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,213,000 after purchasing an additional 600,521 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.