Daniel Harris Meyer Sells 10,000 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Stock

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $1,102,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 470,437 shares in the company, valued at $51,860,974.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shake Shack Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHAK traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,097,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,022. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.52. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.79 and a twelve month high of $111.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.75.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $316.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.37 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.23%. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shake Shack

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 32,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHAK. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut Shake Shack from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Shake Shack from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.37.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

