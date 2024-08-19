Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Shares of Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY – Get Free Report) traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.88. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

Datatec Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.01.

Datatec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datatec Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Westcon International, Logicalis International, Logicalis Latin America, and Corporate and Management Consulting. The company distributes cyber security, network infrastructure, unified collaboration products, data centre solutions, and channel services; and offers financing/leasing solutions for ICT customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.