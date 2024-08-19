Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock Position Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 51,022 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.52% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $8,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLAY. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.3% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.41. The company had a trading volume of 878,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,209. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.54. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $30.45 and a 1-year high of $69.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 2.14.
In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CFO Darin Harper acquired 13,438 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.78 per share, for a total transaction of $521,125.64. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,490.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLAY. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $86.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.71.
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
