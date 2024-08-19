David W. Ruttenberg Sells 12,500 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 550,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,055,786. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Accel Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of ACEL stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,134. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $12.61. The company has a market cap of $943.82 million, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accel Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 31,840.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 268.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

