Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) General Counsel Sells $44,828.00 in Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 3,202 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $44,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.09. 766,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,934. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.80. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $18.07. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of -1.51.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 65.6% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,923,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,825 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 517.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 113,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 94,703 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $2,570,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 161,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 26,958 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DAWN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.71.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

