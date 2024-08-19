Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB) Given New C$0.40 Price Target at ATB Capital

Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB – Free Report) had its target price lowered by ATB Capital from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DB. Echelon Wealth Partners dropped their target price on shares of Decibel Cannabis from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Decibel Cannabis to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Ventum Financial dropped their target price on shares of Decibel Cannabis from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a report on Thursday.
Decibel Cannabis Stock Performance
Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$20.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.60 million. Decibel Cannabis had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Decibel Cannabis will post 0.0090909 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Decibel Cannabis
Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls.
