Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Price Target to $56.00

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Golar LNG from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Golar LNG from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $35.50 to $44.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Golar LNG currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.10.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GLNG
Golar LNG Price Performance
Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 38.11%. The firm had revenue of $63.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.27 million. Equities analysts expect that Golar LNG will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Golar LNG Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,716,761 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,458,000 after buying an additional 1,802,470 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,773,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Golar LNG by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,732,655 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,319,000 after acquiring an additional 605,499 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth $12,102,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Golar LNG by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,015,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,436,000 after acquiring an additional 433,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
About Golar LNG
Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Golar LNG
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- What is a SEC Filing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.