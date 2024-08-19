Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target to $113.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.67.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW opened at $108.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.93. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $122.27.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.01). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,907,000. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 14,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

