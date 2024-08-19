DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group raised shares of DLocal from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DLocal from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of DLocal from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of DLO stock opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. DLocal has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $23.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.74.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. DLocal had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $171.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. DLocal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DLocal will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,565,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in DLocal by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,592,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,550,000 after buying an additional 936,558 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP boosted its stake in DLocal by 60.8% during the second quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 2,397,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,398,000 after buying an additional 906,561 shares during the period. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in DLocal during the first quarter valued at $9,949,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of DLocal by 55.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,546,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after acquiring an additional 552,104 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

