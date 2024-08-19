DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Short Interest Up 7.8% in July

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,970,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the July 15th total of 8,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

DocuSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.98, a PEG ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $64.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.33.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. DocuSign had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $709.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,405.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,668 shares in the company, valued at $366,206.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DocuSign news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 14,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total transaction of $772,063.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,890.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,405.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,206.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 475,192 shares of company stock worth $25,095,034 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,399,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,214,000 after acquiring an additional 417,352 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,274,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,099,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,318,000 after purchasing an additional 75,026 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,729,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,518,000 after purchasing an additional 576,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,519,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,816 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Stories

