Dominique Girard Sells 5,000 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Dominique Girard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$109.29, for a total value of C$546,450.00.

Dominique Girard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, Dominique Girard sold 11,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.33, for a total value of C$1,147,630.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

AEM traded up C$0.68 on Monday, reaching C$110.22. The company had a trading volume of 551,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,433. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$97.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$86.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.10 billion, a PE ratio of 69.29, a P/E/G ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.05. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of C$59.36 and a 1 year high of C$110.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.547 per share. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 136.48%.

AEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares set a C$104.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$105.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

