Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Short Interest Up 8.6% in July

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 988,600 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Douglas Elliman

In related news, COO Richard Lampen purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,197,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,452.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Douglas Elliman news, COO Richard Lampen bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 2,197,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,549,452.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Zeitchick bought 58,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $64,144.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 202,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,160.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 428,644 shares of company stock valued at $486,786 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Elliman alerts:

Institutional Trading of Douglas Elliman

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Douglas Elliman by 670.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,108,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 964,280 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Douglas Elliman by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 149,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 26,660 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Douglas Elliman by 155.5% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 365,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman Price Performance

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

Shares of DOUG stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.09. The stock had a trading volume of 468,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,373. Douglas Elliman has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

See Also

