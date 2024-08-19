Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Short Interest Up 11.6% in July

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the July 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $88,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,735 shares in the company, valued at $832,302.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Dril-Quip by 564.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dril-Quip by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Dril-Quip in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Several research firms recently commented on DRQ. StockNews.com upgraded Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

NYSE DRQ traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.27. 36,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,293. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.59 million, a P/E ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 0.87. Dril-Quip has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $120.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.85 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dril-Quip will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company’s principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, specialty connectors and associated pipes, subsea production trees and systems, mudline hanger systems, production riser systems, dry tree systems, subsea manifolds, line hangers and expandable liner systems, multi-frac well connections, conventional wellheads, thermal wellheads, completion packers, and safety and kelly valves; and rig equipment comprises drilling riser systems, wellhead connectors, diverters, and cement manifolds.

