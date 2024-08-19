DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Short Interest Up 8.8% in July

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the July 15th total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 987,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded up $1.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.29. The stock had a trading volume of 744,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $126.76. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.07.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at $498,041.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,041.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,843,788.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,305,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 26,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 10,180 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 407.3% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 11,809 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 124,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,934,000 after acquiring an additional 11,218 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DTE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.36.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

