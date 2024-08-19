Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Short Interest Down 12.4% in July

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 773,200 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the July 15th total of 883,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 123,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Duluth from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Institutional Trading of Duluth

Duluth Trading Down 1.2 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Duluth in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,470,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Duluth by 415.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 49,651 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Duluth in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Duluth by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 78,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Duluth by 896.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 35,972 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.23. Duluth has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $116.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.70 million. Duluth had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Duluth will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Featured Stories

