Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,900,000 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the July 15th total of 29,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $10.40 to $11.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.73.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Shares of DNB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.96. 2,780,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,751,276. Dun & Bradstreet has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.50, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 11,720 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 7,260.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

