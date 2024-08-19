Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the July 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Dunxin Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

DXF stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.14. 100,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,248. Dunxin Financial has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.55.

About Dunxin Financial

Featured Stories

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the microfinance lending business in the People's Republic of China. It offers consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans to micro sized enterprises, SMEs, sole proprietors, and individuals. The company is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

