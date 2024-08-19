DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours comprises about 1.0% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 607,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,912,000 after purchasing an additional 131,646 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 83,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $80.09. 869,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,706,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 97.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.91 and its 200-day moving average is $76.23. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $85.12.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

