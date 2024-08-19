Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $41.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DYN opened at $45.39 on Friday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $46.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.98.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $2,419,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,062 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,834.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $48,065.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,624.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 80,000 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $2,419,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 154,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,834.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,676 shares of company stock worth $5,270,510. Company insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dyne Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $140,666,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 23,512.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,675,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663,910 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $15,758,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 8,284.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,132,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 47.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,440,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,629 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dyne Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.