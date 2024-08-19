eCash (XEC) Trading Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

eCash (XEC) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 19th. One eCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, eCash has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. eCash has a total market capitalization of $622.55 million and $7.94 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,540.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.50 or 0.00565739 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00036144 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00070959 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 67.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000314 BTC.

About eCash

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,745,295,298,091 coins and its circulating supply is 19,745,292,173,091 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

