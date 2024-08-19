Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 37.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,420,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth about $390,687,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,178,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,182,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,598,240,000 after acquiring an additional 305,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1,133.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 252,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,368,000 after buying an additional 232,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $240.41 per share, with a total value of $156,266.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,446.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ECL stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $241.67. 349,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,002. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.96. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.72 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ecolab from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $288.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ecolab to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ECL

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.