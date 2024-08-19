Eight Capital Increases Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target to C$16.00

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Eight Capital from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WDO. Ventum Financial raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$9.65 to C$12.65 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Wesdome Gold Mines from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.75 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$13.77.

WDO opened at C$13.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of C$2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 0.75. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$6.81 and a 1-year high of C$14.99.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

