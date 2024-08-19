Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ ESLT opened at $200.17 on Friday. Elbit Systems has a twelve month low of $175.30 and a twelve month high of $225.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 0.53.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.31. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Elbit Systems will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 32.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 368.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Elbit Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Elbit Systems by 53.8% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

