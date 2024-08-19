Elementis (LON:ELM) Sets New 52-Week High at $166.00

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 166 ($2.12) and last traded at GBX 159.80 ($2.04), with a volume of 287900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160.06 ($2.04).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.17) price target on shares of Elementis in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Elementis Price Performance

Elementis Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £941.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3,201.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 148.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 144.49.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. Elementis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6,000.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul Waterman sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.92), for a total value of £525,000 ($670,326.86). Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Elementis Company Profile

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.

See Also

