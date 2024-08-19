Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Short Interest Up 10.6% in July

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the July 15th total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Embraer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ERJ traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.58. 516,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,866. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.79. Embraer has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Get Embraer alerts:

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. Embraer had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Embraer’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Embraer will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embraer

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Embraer during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Embraer in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Embraer in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ERJ shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on ERJ

Embraer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.