Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Short Interest Up 10.6% in July

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the July 15th total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Embraer Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ERJ traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.58. 516,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,866. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.79. Embraer has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. Embraer had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Embraer’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Embraer will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embraer
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on ERJ shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.
View Our Latest Research Report on ERJ
Embraer Company Profile
Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Embraer
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.