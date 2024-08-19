EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,383 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total value of $482,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,513.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total transaction of $482,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,513.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson upped their target price on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EME traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $368.49. 279,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,886. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $368.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.06. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $191.50 and a twelve month high of $401.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.60%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

