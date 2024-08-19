Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Short Interest Up 8.8% in July

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,030,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the July 15th total of 12,900,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

EDR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.47. 2,733,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,712,555. Endeavor Group has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.20.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on EDR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavor Group

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $568,296.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,501.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,683,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,078,000 after acquiring an additional 219,384 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 457.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 13,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,796,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830,000 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,038,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,527,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,439,000 after purchasing an additional 226,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,523,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,939,000 after purchasing an additional 384,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

