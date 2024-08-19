EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Lifted to “Buy” at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. currently has $15.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EnLink Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.29.

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $13.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $14.38.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1325 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 151.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,860,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,622,000 after buying an additional 111,300 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $873,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,116,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,870,000 after purchasing an additional 248,100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 240.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 372,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 263,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.3% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,160,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,469,000 after buying an additional 68,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

