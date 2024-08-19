EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

ENLC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised EnLink Midstream from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.29.

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.12.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.43%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,860,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,622,000 after purchasing an additional 111,300 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the first quarter valued at $873,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,116,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,870,000 after buying an additional 248,100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 240.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 372,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 263,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,160,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,469,000 after acquiring an additional 68,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

