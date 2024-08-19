Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock Price Down 4%

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.75 and last traded at $22.75. 22,577 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 264,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELVN. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get Enliven Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day moving average is $20.16.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.17. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enliven Therapeutics

In other news, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,093,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,184,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $62,561.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,061,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,248,187.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,093,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,184,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,668 shares of company stock worth $3,057,633. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELVN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 67.0% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Enliven Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.