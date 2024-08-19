Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Receives $69.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.13.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Enovis from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Enovis from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Enovis from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

ENOV stock opened at $44.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.73. Enovis has a 12 month low of $39.98 and a 12 month high of $65.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 1.92.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $525.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.99 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enovis will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Enovis by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,193,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,912,000 after acquiring an additional 117,209 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enovis by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,786,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,929,000 after purchasing an additional 352,116 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enovis by 5.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,982,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,804,000 after buying an additional 103,027 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enovis by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,588,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,983,000 after buying an additional 334,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enovis by 78.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,511,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,337,000 after buying an additional 665,208 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

