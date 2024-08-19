Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Short Interest Update

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,560,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 42,010,000 shares. Approximately 31.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Enovix Stock Up 3.3 %

Enovix stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.13. 4,302,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,515,538. Enovix has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 2.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENVX shares. B. Riley upgraded Enovix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Enovix from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enovix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Insider Activity

In other Enovix news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $91,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,129 shares in the company, valued at $98,686.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Enovix by 102.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enovix by 71.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Enovix by 11,176.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Stories

