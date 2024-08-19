Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Short Interest Update

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the July 15th total of 14,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 11.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Glj Research initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.82 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.96.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,106,629.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,066,846,000 after buying an additional 192,854 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 57.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,285,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,683,000 after buying an additional 2,304,408 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at $424,130,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,364,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,314,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,021.4% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,183,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,028,000 after buying an additional 1,078,154 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.71. 2,122,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,054,613. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 62.35, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.50. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $141.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $303.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.73 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

