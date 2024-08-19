Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP) Short Interest Down 10.2% in July

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the July 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSCP traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.25. 24,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,405. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.82. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $20.80.

Enterprise Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

