Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Short Interest Update

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the July 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 932,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Envestnet

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Envestnet during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Envestnet by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Envestnet from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Envestnet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.15 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Envestnet in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Envestnet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

Envestnet Stock Down 0.4 %

ENV traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.65. 631,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.78. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $73.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). Envestnet had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a positive return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $348.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

