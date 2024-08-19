Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Purchased by Kempner Capital Management Inc.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 74,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 44,161 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 435,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 147,350 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.
Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Up 4.4 %
NASDAQ EOSE traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $2.02. 2,399,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,584,485. The company has a market cap of $419.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $4.81.
In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo bought 52,800 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $75,504.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,003.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.
Eos Energy Enterprises Profile
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.
