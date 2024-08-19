Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Short Interest Update

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the July 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 529,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $830.38. 304,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,162. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $781.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $796.25. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $677.80 and a fifty-two week high of $914.93. The firm has a market cap of $78.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.96, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.88 by ($4.72). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix will post 31.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Equinix

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,503,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,319,917,000 after acquiring an additional 238,815 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,591,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,096,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $1,574,132,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 14.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,606,000 after buying an additional 238,883 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Equinix by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,391,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,504,000 after acquiring an additional 47,795 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $875.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $877.79.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

