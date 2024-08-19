Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for August 19th (BROS, CDXS, CHUY, DE, GGR, HES, HG, HPQ, HSHP, KIM)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, August 19th:

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $36.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $41.00.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $37.50 price target on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hess (NYSE:HES) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to an overweight rating. They currently have $160.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $175.00.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $37.00 target price on the stock.

Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00.

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $0.25 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $3.00.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $114.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $121.00.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00.

