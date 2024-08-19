EscoinToken (ELG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $86.51 Million

EscoinToken (ELG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. EscoinToken has a market cap of $86.51 million and $1.36 million worth of EscoinToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EscoinToken has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One EscoinToken token can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001180 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EscoinToken Token Profile

EscoinToken was first traded on April 30th, 2020. EscoinToken’s total supply is 185,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,042,469 tokens. The official message board for EscoinToken is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5277290.0. The Reddit community for EscoinToken is https://reddit.com/r/escoinico. EscoinToken’s official website is www.escoin.ee. EscoinToken’s official Twitter account is @escoinico.

According to CryptoCompare, “Escoin aims to allow its clients access to lawyers from all around the world through Prae Legal Network, with expertise in a diverse range of cross-border transactions.

The project aims to meet the needs of clients in any speciality of law, in any jurisdictions in the world with commanding in-depth knowledge of the local laws, customs and judicial systems.”

