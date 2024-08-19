ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) PT Lowered to $1.50

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GWH. Roth Mkm started coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of ESS Tech to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1.74.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GWH

ESS Tech Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESS Tech

Shares of NYSE GWH opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.52. ESS Tech has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ESS Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in ESS Tech by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 219,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 23,022 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in ESS Tech in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in ESS Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ESS Tech

(Get Free Report)

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.