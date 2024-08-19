Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading Up 0.6% This Week

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.82 billion and approximately $12.09 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $18.98 or 0.00032139 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,064.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.42 or 0.00571265 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00010146 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.71 or 0.00112939 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.73 or 0.00260279 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00036046 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00071253 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00070869 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,395,821 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

