Ethereum One Day Trading Volume Tops $11.63 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for about $2,595.32 or 0.04409944 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum has a market cap of $312.18 billion and $11.63 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethereum has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00035277 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006633 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00010381 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00012065 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007791 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,286,512 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.

