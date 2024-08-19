Ethereum Price Reaches $2,655.59 on Exchanges (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $319.44 billion and $12.16 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $2,655.59 or 0.04388438 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00035825 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006753 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00010378 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012065 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00007772 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,288,941 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.