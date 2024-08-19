European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) PT Lowered to $8.00

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EWCZ. Citigroup cut shares of European Wax Center from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their target price on European Wax Center from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on European Wax Center from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.93.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EWCZ

European Wax Center Trading Up 5.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On European Wax Center

Shares of European Wax Center stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average is $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.94 million, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. European Wax Center has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in European Wax Center by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in European Wax Center by 41.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 31,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 9,175 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in European Wax Center in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in European Wax Center by 15.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in European Wax Center by 25.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About European Wax Center

(Get Free Report)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.