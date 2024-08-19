Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,640,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the July 15th total of 12,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days. Approximately 12.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,193,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,013,000 after purchasing an additional 407,396 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 5,599,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,819,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,747,000 after acquiring an additional 56,500 shares in the last quarter. Key Colony Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 4,577,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,368,000 after buying an additional 1,795,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 737,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 50,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

EVLV stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.63. The company had a trading volume of 559,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,348. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average of $3.52. Evolv Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $7.09. The company has a market capitalization of $566.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target for the company. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Evolv Technologies from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Evolv Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

