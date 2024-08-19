Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) were down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.17. Approximately 192,023 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 631,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXAI shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Exscientia in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Exscientia in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exscientia in a report on Friday, August 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $635.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.30.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 666.80% and a negative return on equity of 34.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Exscientia plc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXAI. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Exscientia by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Exscientia by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 53,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 17,355 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exscientia during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in Exscientia during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. 41.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy.

