Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target Increased to $167.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $152.00 to $167.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXR. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a sector underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.92.

Shares of EXR opened at $167.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.83. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $171.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.32%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 540.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 2,760.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

