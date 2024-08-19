Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Short Interest Down 9.7% in July

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,270,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the July 15th total of 10,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extreme Networks

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,181,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,191,000 after buying an additional 2,191,181 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 52.3% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,254,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,744 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,492,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,976,000 after acquiring an additional 194,802 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,409,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $33,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,235,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,642. Extreme Networks has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $29.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average is $12.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $256.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.21 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 37.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on EXTR

About Extreme Networks

(Get Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.